HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police say a city officer has been stabbed in the neck while responding to a disturbance and a suspect is in custody.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley says the female officer was stabbed at a downtown apartment building at Constitution Plaza on Thursday morning. Her condition wasn’t disclosed.

The names of the officer and suspect have not been released.

Police closed streets in the area.

No other information is available.

