WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A man was shot to death in Waterbury, and police are investigating whether the fatal shooting was connected to a shooting that injured a dog at around the same time.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired shortly after 3 p.m. Monday found a dog that had been shot in the face inside an apartment on Arch Street, Sgt. Robert Davis of the Waterbury police said in a news release. The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

While the officers were at the scene of the dog shooting, they got word from a dispatcher that someone in a private car had dropped a man off at Waterbury Hospital with several gunshot wounds, Davis said.

By the time officers arrived at the hospital, the man had died of his injuries, police said. His name was not immediately released.

Detectives have not determined whether the two shootings are related, Davis said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)