Hartford, Conn. (WHDH) – A 20-year-old mother from Springfield and her 4-month-old son were killed in a drive-by shooting in Hartford, Conn. Tuesday, police said.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Lance Morales, 23, also known as “Macho,” in connection with the case.

Morales lives in Waterbury, Conn. and was driving with a Massachusetts license plate at the time of the shooting, according to Hartford police.

“Do not approach this individual. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. You are to contact 911 if you see this individual,” said Hartford Interim Police Chief Kenny Howell. “Lance, you have no other option than to turn yourself into the Hartford Police Department.”

Police are still unsure how many people were involved in the shooting.

Hartford police said Morales was last seen in a white Infinity Q70 with the license plate number 3NE B35.

Police believe the Massachusetts plate is misused and said Morales has access to multiple vehicles.

