Connecticut police shoot man who fired on them while fleeing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say two Hartford officers shot and injured a man who opened fire on them while fleeing a traffic stop on foot.

Officers on patrol at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday tried to pull over a vehicle operating erratically.

The vehicle attempted to elude officers before it stopped.

One occupant fled on foot, while the other sped away in the car.

Hartford Chief David Rosado in a statement said as officers Michael Fallon and Brian Kearney pursued the man on foot, he turned and opened fire. The officers returned fire and struck the man in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His name wasn’t released.

The officers were taken to the hospital although neither was struck by gunfire.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.

