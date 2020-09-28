Connecticut relaxes restrictions on nursing home visits

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont rescinded emergency orders Monday that had banned most visits at nursing homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the state’s Health Department issued new relaxed guidelines.

The move will allow indoor visits to resume with certain conditions on screening, social distancing and hygiene.

Dr. Deidre Gifford, the acting health commissioner, said the conditions, which include limiting visitors to one per patient at a time, are based on new guidance from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“Making the decision to limit in-person visits at nursing homes is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do as governor, but amid the outbreak of this pandemic that is impacting the lives of so many people in our senior population, I knew it was the right thing to do,” Lamont said in a statement. “Each facility is strongly urged to develop a visitation plan and strictly adhere to it to the greatest extent possible so that we can keep this virus from spreading and impacting our most vulnerable patients.”

The new visitation guidelines also allow increased access to nursing homes for health care workers, social workers, clerics, hairdressers and volunteers.

