HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut middle school where a seventh-grade student suffered a fatal drug overdose remained closed Tuesday while authorities continued to test the building for the opioid fentanyl and decontaminate it, school district officials said.

The process of decontaminating Hartford’s Sport and Medical Science Academy started Thursday, the day the 13-year-old overdosed on what police said was fentanyl. The teenager, whose name was not released, died Saturday.

Two other students were sickened after apparently being exposed to the drug, authorities said. Both recovered.

District spokesperson John Fergus told the Hartford Courant that test results received Monday showed one of the samples coming back “slightly over the limit.” He said the testing process would be repeated Monday evening and the next testing update would come Tuesday afternoon.

