Connecticut seeks bids for 2,000 megawatts of off-shore wind

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is seeking bids to develop 30% of Connecticut’s entire energy load from off-shore wind sources.

The agency has officially released its request for proposals. A conference for bidders is planned for Thursday at DEEP’s New Britain office, where agency officials will be on hand to answer questions about the RFP. Bids are due by noon on September 30.

This RFP represents the state’s first solicitation dedicated specifically to offshore wind development. It builds upon previous multi-source solicitations in 2018. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont has said it will mark the largest authorization by load — up to 2,000 megawatts — by any state in the region.

Proponents say they hope Connecticut will become a central hub for the off-shore wind industry in New England.

