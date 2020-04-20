Connecticut sees promising signs in reduced hospitalizations

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two consecutive days of reductions in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut are a promising sign in the state’s fight against the outbreak, Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday.

But Lamont, a Democrat, said people will need to keep up social distancing and noted infections are still accelerating in the Hartford area.

“We are starting to flatten the curve,” Lamont said in an interview with WNPR.

Statewide, over 17,000 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,127 have died. The highest numbers have been reported in Fairfield County, on the New York state line.

Lamont said widespread testing for the virus will be a key to easing some of the social distancing. He said he would like to set up more rapid testing centers like one in New Haven he visited over the weekend.

“There’s some nice smiles when the vast majority found out that they were not infected,” he said of the New Haven site. “But overall I think about 15% did find they were infected, and that is troubling.”

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

In other coronavirus developments around Connecticut:

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION

Labor leaders, state legislators and workers on Monday urged Lamont to sign an executive order that automatically presumes an infected worker contracted COVID-19 on the job, making them eligible for workers’ compensation benefits quickly and preventing the employee from having to go through a protracted appeals process.

“These essential workers have no other exposure to COVID-19 except on the job,” said Sal Luciano, president of the Connecticut AFL-CIO, during an online news conference. “Creating the presumption will streamline their access to vital benefits. These workers are literally risking their lives for their communities.”

Workers’ compensation benefits include medical expenses and replacements of lost wages.

Labor leaders said more than a half dozen states have so far enacted “presumptive eligibility” rules for workers’ compensation benefits during the pandemic, through executive orders or legislative action.

In many of those states, the presumption remains in place during a governor’s order requiring only employees determined to be essential to go in to work.

Joe Jarmie, a meat cutter at the Stop and Shop supermarket in East Haven, said he worries about contracting the virus, even though Lamont has signed an order requiring anyone to wear a face mask in a public place if they can’t maintain a safe social distance of about 6 feet.

“I know if I get sick, I most likely contracted this COVID disease at work,” he said. “It’s not easy at work. People aren’t getting the social distancing part of this whole crisis.”

Jarmie said he often walks around the supermarket holding his breath, upon advice of his doctor, to help guard against possible infection from shoppers who don’t wear masks or who get too close.

“Everyone is worried about getting sick,” he said of his co-workers. “But if we knew that workman’s comp will cover us, that would alleviate a lot of the financial worries for us.”

A message was left seeking comment with Lamont’s office.

