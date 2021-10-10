HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Online gambling is coming to Connecticut, on a limited basis.

A “soft launch” beginning Tuesday will allow several hundred people to open accounts to wager for a seven-day period.

The state marked the first day of its long-awaited rollout of legalized sports and internet wagering on Sept. 30, when Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods held events to mark the grand opening of temporary sports betting venues.

In addition to the two tribal casinos, the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, the state’s quasi-public lottery, will offer online sports wagering and retail sports betting at 15 locations. The soft launch allows people to gamble using their phones, tablets and other online devices.

Once the launch is completed, online gambling will be available statewide.

“After more than a decade of advocacy and negotiation, statewide sports betting and iGaming is finally coming to Connecticut,” Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, told the Hartford Courant. ”We’ve made it to the finish line and we’re excited to finally launch.”

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, which operates Foxwood, has partnered with DraftKings Inc. and Mohegan Sun, operated by the Mohegan tribe, has partnered with FanDuel. The lottery’s partner is Rush Street Interactive.

In May, the General Assembly approved an agreement reached between the two federally recognized tribes and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, allowing the state’s gambling agreements with the tribes to be amended and enabling both to offer sports betting, online gambling and online fantasy sports in return for providing the state a share of the revenues.

