HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Cities and towns in Connecticut began scrambling to pass out rapid COVID-19 tests on Sunday, after the state received a smaller shipment of the tests when a larger initial order fell through.

The state was supposed to get 3 million of the at-home tests last week, but Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that the order had fallen through due to a misrepresentation by the supplier. Lamont said Friday more than 400,000 tests were received, and that other purchase orders were in place to soon provide many more tests to help meet the demand caused by a recent surge in infections.

“We continue scouring the globe for more at-home rapid kits and working with our partners to expand capacity ASAP,” Lamont wrote Sunday in a tweet.

The tests will be distributed to towns through five regional distribution centers. Some towns began distributing the kits right away, while others said they would wait until Monday.

In Darien, officials began distributing the tests at the town’s high school Sunday afternoon and asked drivers not seeking the tests to avoid the area to reduce traffic congestion. In Shelton, town officials said they would begin distributing 2,500 tests Sunday.

Town including Fairfield, Brookfield, Danbury and Naugatuck planned to distribute tests Sunday, while Ansonia officials said they would distribute them Monday, according to the Connecticut Post.

Marlborough received about 450 tests Saturday and began distributing them immediately, reserving some for first responders and vulnerable residents.

“We were ready a few days ago when we thought we were doing this, so we just dusted off the plans,” Marlborough Greg Lowrey told the Hartford Courant.

