HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a state trooper was killed in a traffic accident.

State Police said Sunday that Trooper Danielle Miller died as a result of injuries she sustained in the accident Sunday night in Wolcott, Connecticut. Miller was not on duty at the time.

Miller’s police cruiser and a pickup truck collided on Route 69.

State Police said Sunday that they were announcing Miller’s passing with a heavy heart and great sadness. The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital after the accident.

Miller was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield. She graduated from the police academy in 2014.

State Police say they’re grateful for her dedicated service.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)