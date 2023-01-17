Connecticut State Police are searching for a wrong-way driver who allegedly drove away after crashing into a cruiser.

The car was in the northbound land going south on I-91 in Hartford early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officials say the trooper tried to position his cruiser to stop the vehicle, but instead of stopping, the driver struck the cruiser, kept driving, and exited the highway.

