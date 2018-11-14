NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police trooper has been suspended following her arrest last weekend on drunken driving charges.

Norwich police say 34-year-old Trooper Sarah Starkey was arrested at about 6 p.m. Sunday after a witness said they had been involved in a minor accident and the other driver then left the scene.

Police say Starkey was off duty and driving her personal vehicle.

A state police spokeswoman confirmed Starkey, who works at Troop E in Montville, has been suspended.

Starkey is free on $250 bond pending a Nov. 20 court date where she will answer to charges including operating under the influence and evading responsibility following an accident.

The state police union did not respond to a request for comment. No lawyer was listed for Starkey in online court records.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)