MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police troopers will be equipped with body cameras starting this summer.

The state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection made the announcement Tuesday.

Commissioner Dora Schriro says the body cams “will contribute to our conversations with everyone we encounter, strengthen troopers’ relationships with their communities, and … support and sustain our steadfast commitment toward continuous improvement.”

The agency purchased 800 body cams with an $895,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

State police troops based in Bethany and Hartford will be the first to receive 100 cams each by mid-summer. All troops should have them by next spring.

The body cams will be compatible with dashboard cameras already installed in cruisers.

Some municipal departments in Connecticut already equip their officers with body cams.

