Connecticut teen expected to be charged following crash in Dudley

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut teen will likely face charges after crashing their car late Friday night in Dudley, officials said.

Officers responding to a single car crash at the intersection of Schofield Avenue and New Boston Road around 11:45 p.m. found a 2008 Jeep Commander that struck an embankment and rolled over, police said.

An investigation determined that the driver, a 17-year-old from Thompson, Connecticut, was traveling southbound when he left the roadway and crashed his vehicle, police said.

The driver, not seriously injured, was taken to Harrington Hospital in Hubbard, according to police.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor and charges are expected to be filed, police said.

