HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut plans to distribute 3 million at-home COVID-19 rapid tests and 6 million N95 facemasks to residents, a rollout that’s expected to begin Thursday, to help blunt the rising number of infections, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday.

It’s expected to take about two weeks to distribute the first allocation of 500,000 test kits. The final details of the distribution process, including for the face masks, are still being finalized.

“Connecticut is currently experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases that is being driven mostly by the highly transmissible Omicron variant,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “As a result, the demand for tests has outpaced the supply of testing available through our statewide network of about 400 sites.”

Lamont noted there will likely be “high transmission” during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day when there’s a lot of travel and people gathering.

“We have to get 2022 off to a good start by helping residents identify COVID-19 quickly and take those steps to isolate appropriately to curb any further spread,” he said.

There are about 3.5 million residents in Connecticut.

The first allocation is expected to include 500,000 iHealth kits. Each will contain two tests, for a total of 1 million tests. Lamont said the at-home test kits will immediately expand the number of tests available in the state during a short period.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health, Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and Connecticut National Guard will oversee the distribution of the kits, with help from regional and local emergency management personnel. The initiative also will include the distribution of N95 masks.

Lamont also announced the state has purchased another 1 million tests that will be distributed to K-12 schools across Connecticut, for a total of 2 million tests. Those kits will also include a supply of N95 masks, which will begin being distributed in January and continue through the school year, as supplies last. Connecticut requires mask-wearing in schools.

The state public health department, meanwhile, is in the process of adding seven more community testing sites to the list of 23 state-sponsored sites. Information on the roughly 400 testing sites across Connecticut, but public and private, is available calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211CT.org.

