Connecticut town bans flip-flops at work

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town has barred municipal employees from wearing slide sandals or flip-flops to work.

Mary Pepe, director of human resources in Greenwich, tells the Greenwich Time the policy that took effect June 1 was not made in response to a specific incident, but to create safer conditions and avoid accidents that can result in injuries, absences and workers’ compensation claims.

Megan Damato, the town’s director of risk management, says flip-flops or slide sandals can be a tripping hazard.

Pepe says she’s heard from several workers supporting the policy, but so far there have been no formal complaints.

There are exceptions. The policy does not apply to lifeguards, staff at town-run camps or swim instructors. Sandals that close around the back of the foot or around the ankle are permitted.

