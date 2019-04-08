Connecticut town blames ‘poor decision’ for attempt to dry baseball field by lighting gasoline

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (WHDH) — Town officials in Ridgefield, Connecticut are blaming a “poor decision” for an attempt at drying a local baseball field by pouring 24 gallons of gasoline onto the area and setting it ablaze.

In a post on the town’s Facebook page Saturday, the town alerted residents to an incident at Governor Park.

The post says after a Ridgefield High School baseball game was delayed due to weather conditions, a “poor decision was made,” leading to 24 gallons of gasoline being poured onto the field and set on fire.

“Thanks to the RFD, Peter Hill the Director of Public Works, DEEP, the RPD, and our Certified Spill Response team for their incredible help,” the town wrote. “No one was injured and no one is in danger. The plan is to excavate the infield, place dirt in a safe container, and add fresh, clean soil to the field.”

The field is expected to be closed for the week so that testing can be completed.

