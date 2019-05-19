Connecticut woman found dead in car in Massachusetts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been found dead in Massachusetts under suspicious circumstances.

The New Haven Register reports 40-year-old Tamika Jones, of New Haven, was found dead Tuesday in a car in Fitchburg. The central Massachusetts city is about 125 miles (201 kilometers) away from New Haven.

Fitchburg Police say officers found Jones’ body while responding to a report of an unresponsive person inside a car at around 1 p.m.

Authorities have not disclosed details about the death other than to say they’re treating it as suspicious.

