Connor McGregor surprises Boston firefighters with World Series tickets

BOSTON (WHDH) - UFC fighter Connor McGregor surprised ten Boston firefighters with World Series tickets Friday, according to TMZ.

The news outlet reports that McGregor was in town and wanted to show his appreciation for the fire department.

McGregor, who claims to have earned about $50 million in his last fight at UFC 229, gave firefighters at Back Bay Station tickets to Game 1 at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

McGregor also brought whiskey for the firefighters, took photos with them and signed autographs.

It’s not clear why McGregor was in Boston.

The Red Sox eliminated the Astros on Thursday night to secure a berth in the Fall Classic. They will play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)