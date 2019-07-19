Conservancy names ‘reliable, squirrelly’ shark after Patriots star Julian Edelman

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - There is now a shark lurking in the waters off Cape Cod that is named after New England Patriots star Julian Edelman.

The shark, which the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy first tagged in 2011, announced Friday that the ocean predator’s name was “Jules.”

“He’s one of our most reliable sharks—returning every year since,” the conservancy said in a tweet.

Because of Jules’ uncanny ability to steer clear of researchers, it took crews until Tuesday to retag him.

“He dropped his coverage and his squirrelly behavior made it hard to get a new tag in him. Hard work pays off,” the conservancy added.

Meet Jules! Originally tagged in 2011 and unamed until now, he's one of our most reliable sharks—returning every year since. Like @Edelman11, he dropped his coverage and his squirrelly behavior made it hard to get a new tag in him. Hard work pays off, and he was retagged Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8FK5ayOPsn — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 19, 2019

