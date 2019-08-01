WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A newly released picture of a shark close to a popular Cape Cod beach shows why lifeguards had swimmers quickly evacuate the water on Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers in a helicopter spotted a shark off Newcomb Hollow Beach, leaving beachgoers on the shore trying to catch a glimpse of it.
Swimmers returned to the water after lifeguards gave the all clear.
This recent sighting happened at the same beach where Arthur Medici, 26, of Revere, was killed in a shark attack last summer.
Life-saving measures were attempted on the beach before he was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, where he was pronounced dead.
This was the first deadly shark attack in Massachusetts in more than 80 years.
