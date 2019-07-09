Conservancy shares stunning drone video of white sharks interacting off Chatham

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - In what it is calling a first, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared drone footage of two white sharks interacting in the water off Chatham on Monday.

The video, shot by Nate Jensen, shows one shark suddenly approach another from behind.

In a post on Twitter, the conservancy says its “shark science team is hoping to see the high-res version to learn more about the interaction.”

FIRST FOOTAGE EVER! Drone footage of an interaction between two white sharks off the coast of Chatham yesterday, taken by Nate Jensen. Our local shark science team is hoping to see the high res version to learn more about the interaction. pic.twitter.com/L0cRedh7fv — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 9, 2019

