Conservancy shares video of first basking shark sighting of season off Cape Cod

It’s officially shark season in New England.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Thursday shared video of the first basking shark sighting of the season in the water off Cape Cod.

Video taken by Craig Marcotte showed the large predator patrolling the water off Herring Cove in Provincetown.

Basking shark fins are often mistaken for a white shark. How can you tell the difference? Check out this video by @MA_Sharks – https://t.co/eod3QYWqWb pic.twitter.com/nUA6XGBKYz — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) April 29, 2021

The conservancy noted that basking shark fins are often mistaken for a white shark.

The basking shark is the second-largest living shark and fish after the whale shark and its one of three plankton-eating shark species, according to Oceana.org.