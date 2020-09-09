(WHDH) — Shark sightings along Cape Cod have increased over the years and now the public can learn more about these frequent visitors during a virtual event later this month.

The White Sharks and Whales Expedition hosted by the Whale and Dolphin Conservation and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy will be taking place virtually on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.

The shark conservancy says they have gotten to know many of the sharks that swim in the waters off the Cape and they’re looking forward to talking about some of their favorites.

Marine specialists will also be sharing facts and stories about their time on the water.

Tickets for the event cost $35 per household, with the proceeds going toward both organizations.

Over the years, we've come to know many sharks that visit the Cape every year. @MA_Sharks will talk about some of our favorites on September 18 @ 7 pm at our live 'behind the scenes' virtual event with @whales_org . Tickets @ https://t.co/3wghNCWnGPhttps://t.co/4c1PI9KrK7 pic.twitter.com/M2LkNnmZJI — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) September 9, 2020

