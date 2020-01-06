(WHDH) — A buck looking to have some fun in the snow got his antlers stuck in a toboggan in British Colombia.

A resident hiking near Williams Lake came across the deer tangled up with the toboggan.

They called the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service, who tranquilized the buck and cut the toboggan off his antlers.

The deer is said to have pranced away uninjured.

While hiking in #WilliamsLake a resident came across a deer tangled up with a toboggan & called the #RAPP line #BCCOS used a snowmobile to get to the deer as fast as possible. Thankfully, it was not injured. CO’s tranquilized the deer, cut it free & watched it prance away. pic.twitter.com/yLuAt9q0wR — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) January 3, 2020

