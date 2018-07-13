Conservation Park in Scituate closed after detonation and blasting caps wash ashore

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Scituate are warning the public of possible detonation cord and blasting caps washing ashore in Conservation Park.

The park was closed Friday due to an ongoing investigation, officials said. Friday afternoon, a post on the Town of Scituate website alerted people of the incident and ongoing investigation.

Authorities said police and fire crews focused on an area off the Driftway. They will be working throughout the day to collect and dispose of the items that have already been located in areas along the North River.

Police say the park was closed “out of an abundance of caution.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)