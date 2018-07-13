Conservation Park in Scituate closed due to ongoing investigation

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Scituate’s Conservation Park is closed Friday due to an ongoing investigation, officials said.

Authorities have not commented on the nature of the investigation but police and fire crews have focused an area off the Driftway.

Police say there is no hazard to the public and that the park was closed “out of an abundance of caution.”

The park will remain closed through the early evening.

No additional details were immediately available.

