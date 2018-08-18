Conservative rally draws counterprotestors in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A conservative rally against “far-left violence” is taking place in downtown Boston Saturday.

The event, hosted by Boston Free Speech, is being held at noon at City Hall Plaza.

According to the event’s Facebook page, protestors are gathering to “protest against the far-left’s violence and intimidation.”

This protest marks the anniversary of a march that happened in 2017 as a reaction to the Charlottesville Riots.

A large number of counterprotestors, lead by Stand Against Hate-Boston have surrounded the protestors.

According to their Facebook page, these counterprotestors are looking to “send a clear message that their hatred is not welcome in our city.”

Boston Police has created a bike barrier between the two groups.

Counter protesters have people gathered for #FreeSpeechRally surrounded, with @bostonpolice creating a bike barrier in between the 2 groups pic.twitter.com/VQr9tdgH71 — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) August 18, 2018

