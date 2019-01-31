Conservatives head to Texas to try to build their own wall

HOUSTON (AP) — An effort that started as an online fundraiser to provide President Donald Trump with donations for his border wall has morphed into a foundation. And its members are vowing to build a wall themselves.

The campaign is called “We The People Will Build the Wall.” It has surpassed $20 million since being created in December by Air Force veteran and triple amputee Brian Kolfage.

The online campaign has received almost 350,000 donations even as wall opponents deride the effort, and after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history ended with Congress refusing Trump’s demand for billions in wall funding.

Whether a private group could build such as wall in South Texas remains to be seen. There are several legal and environmental obstacles.

