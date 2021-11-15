BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA will open two new stations that have been consolidated from four stations on the Green Line on Monday, officials said.

The stations at Babcock Street and Amory Street on the B branch are now fully accessible and have better lighting, according to T officials.

They say consolidating the stations will decrease travel time by one minute in each direction.

