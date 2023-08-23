BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were taken to a hospital following a construction accident in Bedford that left at least one worker critically injured, according to authorities.

Police told 7NEWS a crew was putting up a wall at a home on Dunster Road Wednesday morning when the wall reportedly fell on several workers around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities said that of the eight workers who took part in the effort, at least one was in critical condition and another had serious injuries after the accident. Three others were believed to have minor injuries.

In an update, officials said that based on a preliminary investigation, the crash may have occurred due to the workers being unable to handle the weight of the wall.

“The collapse occurred when eight workers were attempting to raise a gable wall as part of a major rehab project in a residential building,” said Interim Bedford Fire Chief Paul Sheehan. “First impressions by our building department are that improper procedures may have been used, but OSHA will make the official determination.”

In addition to Bedford police and firefighters, members of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) could be seen at the construction site, reviewing the scene throughout the morning.

Sheehan also said that during the response, one firefighter received minor injuries but was expected to be OK.

