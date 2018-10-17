Construction company investigated after death of employee

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating a Vermont roofing and construction company whose employee died in a fall at a job site in New Hampshire.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation into Jancewicz & Son of Bellows Falls after 33-year-old Derek Goldsmith died Sept. 22.

OSHA representative Edmund Fitzgerald says in an email the investigation is ongoing.

Goldsmith was a crew manager for Jancewicz & Son, whose corporate name is Home Improvement Company of Vermont, Inc.

The roofing company has been cited for safety violations in the past, and it paid a $2,500 fine.

The president of Home Improvement Company has not responded to a request seeking comment. The company’s attorney also couldn’t be reached.

