CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive construction crane collapsed in Chelsea Tuesday morning, barely missing several homes near the site where it fell.

Residents living in a nearby two-family home were left shaken after the equipment toppled over just after 7 a.m., falling across a stretch of a construction site and into the neighboring property.

Firefighters responded to the scene at Arlington and 6th streets to find the machinery on its side, with the boom of the crane sitting on multiple beams and its operator able to get out on their own.

“The boom of the crane missed the back of the house by probably about ten feet,” said Chelsea Deputy Fire Chief Michael Masucci. “We had a technical rescue response. When I arrived on scene, I saw exactly what you see behind me – a crane overturned, into the steel bones of this building.”

Fire officials said the operator of the crane was not injured but visibly shaken up and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The work site remained sealed off for hours until OSHA inspectors arrived on the scene while residents at a neighboring home were evacuated.

“The piece of steel (the operator) was trying to lower – was about 30 foot long, a big high beam – the boom just missed the house, we would have had people trapped in the house – the alternative, we don’t even want to think about,” Masucci said.

By 1 p.m., crews continued to evaluate the scene and the crane teetering on its side.

OSHA officials remained on scene throughout the day to investigate the incident’s cause.

Officials said the crane was unlikely to be moved from the site until Wednesday.

