WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Wrentham Thursday after a construction crew hit a gas line, causing a leak, officials said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Harrier Path.

Later over the scene, SKY7-HD spotted part of the emergency response as firefighters tried to control the situation.

Officials said roughly 30 area residences were evacuated, at one point, and both power and gas service was shut off to area homes. While some residents had returned to their homes around 4 p.m., officials said power and gas service was still shut off in some spots.

Eversource in a statement said contractors were working in the area when they struck the gas line.

Separately speaking with reporters, Wrentham’s deputy fire chief said first responding firefighters worked to evacuate homes and “initiated a defensive mode to prevent the gas from going into the houses.”

Deputy Fire Chief Robert Maduskuie said several homes had their windows open and said crews were monitoring gas levels in the area Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the situation was contained as of around 4 p.m. but said it could be several hours before all utility service is restored to the area.

