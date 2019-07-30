Construction crew working to cover roof at site of North End accident

A construction crew working Tuesday on the North End site of a freak construction accident was not involved with last week’s incident and was working to cover the building’s roof in case of rain, city officials said.

A piece of metal fell on woman as she walked by the site last week, critically injuring her, and work was stopped at the scene. A member of the crew on-site Tuesday said they were not working on the original roofing project and were ensuring no other “bad things” happened at the site.

“We are not completing the job at this time, we’re just stepping in and helping out the people that own the building, the management company that runs the building, and basically trying to assure that there’s no other bad things happening associated with this address, so that’s what we’re here for right now,” said Doug Mitchell, operations manager for Building Restoration Services.

