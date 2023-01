ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in Allston on Thursday after a construction lift toppled and became wedged between two balconies.

The incident on North Beacon Street took several hours to clear because the basket of the lift became caught against the building.

There were no reported injuries.

