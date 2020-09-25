Construction of state-of-the-art fire station – first in 30 years – begins in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston leaders and fire officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Boston’s newest fire station – the first in over 30 years – on Friday.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh attended the beam-raising ceremony at Egleston Square to describe what to expect once the two-story Engine 42 fire station is completed.

Walsh said there will be a new fitness center and training space inside of the building for firefighters.

“This is a state of the art firehouse,” Walsh said. “Our firehouses are second homes to our firefighters, so this station includes new amenities to help improve people’s quality of life.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)