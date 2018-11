STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A construction truck overturned at 2 Ripley Rd. in Stoughton on Tuesday afternoon, dumping loads of dirt on the ground.

One person received a minor injury from the incident, according to fire officials.

Crews worked to make sure the dirt didn’t end up in the street.

The cause of the rollover is unknown.

