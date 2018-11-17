Construction underway on Boston Children’s Hospital pedestrian bridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Construction is underway on a new pedestrian bridge at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The bridge, which will give people direct access from the garage to the hospital entrance, will be located in the area of Longwood Avenue and Blackfan Street.

The bridge is expected to be finished by this time next year.

Officials say it will make hospital trips safer and easier for patients.

