Construction underway on New Hampshire Ice Castles

Credit: ICE CASTLES IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (WHDH) — Construction is officially underway on New Hampshire’s popular Ice Castles attraction in North Woodstock, officials announced Friday.

Ice artisans are battling above-average temperatures this winter to create the acre-sized attraction, which sits just outside the town of Lincoln.

Artisans have spent the last four weeks dripping, shaping and hand-placing thousands of icicles to create the life-size fairytale playground.

The interactive experience features frozen tunnels, fountains, slides, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

The New Hampshire location will open on Jan. 10 at 4 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on the company’s website Monday morning.

