IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A construction worker was seriously injured after falling off the roof of a home in Ipswich Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a call for medical assistance at a residential construction site on Robinson Lane around 9:15 a.m. found the construction worker, a 24-year-old Dracut man, suffering from serious injuries, according to a joint release issued by Police Chief Paul Nikas and Fire Chief Andy Theriault.

The man was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital where is is reportedly in critical condition.

Ipswich Police, the Massachusetts State Police Essex Detective Unit, Massachusetts Crime Scene Services Danvers and USDOL OSHA are all investigating the incident.

