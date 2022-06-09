BOSTON (WHDH) - A construction worker has died after a work-related accident in the Seaport.

Early Thursday morning, Boston EMS responded to an incident on Northern Avenue. One person was pronounced non-viable on scene, while an additional person was transported by basic life support ambulance to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

