Construction worker dies after falling from roof in Shirley

SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A construction worker died en route to the hospital after falling from a rooftop in Shirley, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was working on repairing the roof of a barn on Holder Road when he fell and suffered serious injuries, according to the department.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting in the investigation.

