Construction worker dies in accident at Concord elementary school

CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A construction worker was killed Wednesday in an accident at an elementary school in Concord, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a constriction accident at the Willard Elementary School on Powdermill Road around 1:45 p.m. found a male victim who was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Concord Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been made public, was working on a septic tank when he was fatally injured, police said.

No students were in the area at the time of the accident. Parents were notified of the incident in an email sent out by school officials.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, local police, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office are investigating.

No additional details were available.

