Construction worker dies in fall while working at mall

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Police say a construction worker has fallen to his death at a Connecticut mall.

Lt. Terry Blake says the worker fell “while working on an elevated section on the exterior” of the SoNo Collection in Norwalk at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers performed life-saving measures at the scene before the worker was taken to Norwalk Hospital by ambulance, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The worker’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is responsible for overseeing workplace safety, was notified and is aiding the investigation.

