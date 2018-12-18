WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A construction worker was extricated from a building in Waltham Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to 500 Totten Pond Road helped remove the worker from the building, which they say is under construction.

It is unclear the extent of the worker’s injuries.

