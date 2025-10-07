REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A construction worker was has died after falling from the roof of a home in Revere on Tuesday.

Revere fire said the incident took place at 234 Beach Street around 11:45 a.m.

The district attorney’s office is calling the incident a tragic accident. OSHA is investigating at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

