REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A construction worker was has died after falling from the roof of a home in Revere on Tuesday.

Revere fire said the incident took place at 234 Beach Street around 11:45 a.m.

The district attorney’s office is calling the incident a tragic accident. OSHA is investigating at this time.

