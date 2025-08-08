SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A construction worker has fallen from a rooftop and died in Salem, according to officials.

The accident took place on Grove Street Friday afternoon.

Police say the worker was 34-years-old.

Police, the district attorney, and OSHA are all investigating the accident.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

