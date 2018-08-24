BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders rescued a construction worker in Boston early Friday morning following a below-ground accident.

Firefighters responding to Park Avenue just after 1 a.m. found the worker in a confined space, Deputy Chief Joseph Fleming said.

The worker was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

